NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,535 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Allegion worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 61.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.68. 58,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

