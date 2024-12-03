NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $9.23 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.53% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 195,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,119,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 493.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 317,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 263,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 16,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,736. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Getty Realty

