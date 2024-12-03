Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 79,059 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $666.73 million, a P/E ratio of 248.75 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

