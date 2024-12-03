NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by III Capital Management

III Capital Management reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,799 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. 2,716,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

