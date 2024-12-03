Needham Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group makes up about 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 5.11% of Vishay Precision Group worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,063. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $319.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

