Needham Investment Management LLC Has $29.82 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Unisys comprises about 2.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unisys worth $29,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 57,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,845. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.