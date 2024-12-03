NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Position Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of NBT Bancorp worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 540.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 593,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,058,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,763.91. This trade represents a 50.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

