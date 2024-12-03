Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $25,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,021 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $580.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $817.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.92 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

