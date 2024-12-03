Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.