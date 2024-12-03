Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Mohawk Industries worth $27,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

