MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 20472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
