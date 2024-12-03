MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.0149 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIF. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 6,389.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

