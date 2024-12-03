MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,585 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 76.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 108,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PCH shares. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

