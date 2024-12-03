MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.18. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.58 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

