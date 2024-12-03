MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,820 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,572,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,763,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 653,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $20,154,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,638.10. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $627,381.30. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

