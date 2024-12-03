MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 738.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $84,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,762.40. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock worth $2,191,123 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $421.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

