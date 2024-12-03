MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,525 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 164,376 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 136,797 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 324.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

