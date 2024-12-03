MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 5,757 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 40.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

