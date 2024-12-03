MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,612 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

