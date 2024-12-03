Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stake Lessened by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,738 shares during the period. Merus accounts for about 1.3% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Merus worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRUS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

