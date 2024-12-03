Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) CFO Sells $115,920.00 in Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Materion Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. Materion Co. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Materion by 25,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

