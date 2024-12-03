Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Match Group worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $361,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after buying an additional 2,940,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $49,053,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 977,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

