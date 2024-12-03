Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 238.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Mastercard by 214.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 535,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,431,000 after acquiring an additional 365,324 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $532.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $489.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $404.32 and a 12 month high of $535.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

