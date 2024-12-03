Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,350 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 84.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Raymond James cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $653.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

