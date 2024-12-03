Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

