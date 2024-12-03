Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $866,000 in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in CSG Systems International by 34.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $243,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 1.6 %

CSG Systems International stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

