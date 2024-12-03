Martingale Asset Management L P Has $779,000 Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IDT were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IDT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IDT during the second quarter valued at about $976,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $29,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,920.61. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $108,042.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,991.34. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $308.83 million for the quarter.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About IDT

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.