Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

