Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $307.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.22.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

