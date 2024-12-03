Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 226,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 397.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 19,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 4,068 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $122,080.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,266.52. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Crawley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $87,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,067.49. This represents a 13.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $335,429. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.