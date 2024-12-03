Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Belden were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,486,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,485,000 after purchasing an additional 576,768 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,659,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Belden by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $386,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,751.26. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.63 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

