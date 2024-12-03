Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.7 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $424,123.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,982.10. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

