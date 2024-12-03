Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 17,590 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Ooma worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 154,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 64.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $395.57 million, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

