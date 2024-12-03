ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 389.87%.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.