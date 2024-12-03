MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

