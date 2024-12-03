Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Rebecca Thompson Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Thompson acquired 400,000 shares of Mach7 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$148,000.00 ($96,103.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing, which includes eUnity zero-footprint viewer that connects departmental imaging from across the enterprise to deliver studies to care providers via the EMR.

