Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Rebecca Thompson Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7TGet Free Report) insider Rebecca Thompson acquired 400,000 shares of Mach7 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$148,000.00 ($96,103.90).

Mach7 Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

About Mach7 Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing, which includes eUnity zero-footprint viewer that connects departmental imaging from across the enterprise to deliver studies to care providers via the EMR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mach7 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach7 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.