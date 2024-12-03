Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 203,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,959,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 price objective on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Lufax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LU

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,011,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 936,048 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $2,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.