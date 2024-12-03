Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.65. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 99,071 shares.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,737 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $270,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 1,103,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

