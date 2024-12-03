LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $39.10. 290,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,930,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LKQ by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in LKQ by 18.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 36.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

