LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) CEO Sells $16,770.00 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Donnez sold 2,795 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $16,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,862. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karim Donnez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,672.10.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE LVWR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.85. 14,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,825. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.95. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 336.65% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

