Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) CEO Buys $51,134.72 in Stock

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Christopher bought 22,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $51,134.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,134.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 20.5 %

LEXX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 427,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,072. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on Lexaria Bioscience

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.