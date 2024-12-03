Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

