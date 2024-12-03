La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Separately, Sidoti cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The trade was a 53.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

