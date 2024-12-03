L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $240.66 and last traded at $241.46. 60,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 903,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average is $234.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.30%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

