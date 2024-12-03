Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $84.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $122.81.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.