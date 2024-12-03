Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $84.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUSGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $122.81.

