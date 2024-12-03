Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $84.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $122.81.
