KeyCorp Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average is $184.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -495.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

