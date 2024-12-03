Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,363 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after buying an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,679,000 after buying an additional 86,562 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,086,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $287.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.06.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

