Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $401.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $287.27 and a 1-year high of $402.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

