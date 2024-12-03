Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,216,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

