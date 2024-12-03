Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

